Current Silver Prices in Pune Today for 10g, 100g and 1Kg are as follows:
As of the latest data:
10g Silver Rate in Pune: The 10g silver rate in Pune today stands at approximately ₹2751, giving small investors and gift buyers an easy way to add precious metal to their portfolio without a large outlay.
100g Silver Rate in Pune: For those looking to invest a bit more, the 100g silver rate in Pune is around ₹27510. This size is popular among investors seeking a balance between affordability and quantity.
1Kg Silver Rate in Pune: The 1Kg silver rate in Pune is approximately ₹275100, making it a preferred choice for serious investors and bulk buyers.
Note on Investment Silver: Silver bullion and coins (99.9% purity) attract 3% GST and no TCS. Silver jewellery and ornaments typically carry composite pricing (all-inclusive), so confirm tax breakup at purchase.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 275.10
|₹ 271.10
|4.00
|8
|₹ 2,200.80
|₹ 2,168.80
|32.00
|10
|₹ 2,751.00
|₹ 2,711.00
|40.00
|100
|₹ 27,510.00
|₹ 27,110.00
|400.00
|1000
|₹ 2,75,100.00
|₹ 2,71,100.00
|4,000.00
|Date
|1 Kg
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 2,70,100.00 (-13000.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 2,83,100.00 (+19100.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 2,64,000.00 (+6000.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 2,58,000.00 (-1000.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 2,59,000.00 (0.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 2,59,000.00 (+3100.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 2,55,900.00 (-1000.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 2,56,900.00 (-18000.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 2,74,900.00 (+7000.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 2,67,900.00 (-100.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 2,68,000.00 (+10900.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 2,57,100.00 (+6000.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 2,51,100.00 (+1000.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 2,50,100.00 (+10000.00)
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 January
|₹ 25,690.00
|₹ 2,56,900.00
|8 January
|₹ 27,510.00
|₹ 2,75,100.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 27,510.00 (8 January)
|₹ 2,56,900.00 (1 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 25,690.00 (1 January)
|₹ 2,56,900.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.08%
|7.08%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 December
|₹ 20,300.00
|₹ 2,03,000.00
|31 December
|₹ 25,790.00
|₹ 2,57,900.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 27,590.00 (30 December)
|₹ 2,03,000.00 (1 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 20,300.00 (1 December)
|₹ 2,03,000.00 (1 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|27.04%
|27.04%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 November
|₹ 16,900.00
|₹ 1,69,000.00
|30 November
|₹ 20,300.00
|₹ 2,03,000.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 20,300.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,69,000.00 (1 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 16,900.00 (1 November)
|₹ 1,69,000.00 (1 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|20.12%
|20.12%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 October
|₹ 15,450.00
|₹ 1,54,500.00
|31 October
|₹ 16,900.00
|₹ 1,69,000.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 19,350.00 (16 October)
|₹ 1,54,500.00 (1 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 15,430.00 (2 October)
|₹ 1,54,300.00 (2 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|9.39%
|9.39%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 September
|₹ 12,830.00
|₹ 1,28,300.00
|30 September
|₹ 15,350.00
|₹ 1,53,500.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 15,350.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,28,300.00 (1 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 12,830.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,28,300.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|19.64%
|19.64%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 August
|₹ 11,830.00
|₹ 1,18,300.00
|31 August
|₹ 12,440.00
|₹ 1,24,400.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 12,450.00 (26 August)
|₹ 1,18,300.00 (1 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 11,630.00 (5 August)
|₹ 1,16,300.00 (5 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.16%
|5.16%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 July
|₹ 11,100.00
|₹ 1,11,000.00
|31 July
|₹ 12,050.00
|₹ 1,20,500.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 12,250.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,11,000.00 (1 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 11,100.00 (1 July)
|₹ 1,11,000.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|8.56%
|8.56%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 June
|₹ 10,330.00
|₹ 1,03,300.00
|30 June
|₹ 11,110.00
|₹ 1,11,100.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 11,550.00 (20 June)
|₹ 1,03,300.00 (1 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 10,320.00 (2 June)
|₹ 1,03,200.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.55%
|7.55%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 May
|₹ 10,330.00
|₹ 1,03,300.00
|31 May
|₹ 10,320.00
|₹ 1,03,200.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 10,450.00 (23 May)
|₹ 1,03,300.00 (1 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 10,020.00 (7 May)
|₹ 1,00,200.00 (7 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.10%
|-0.10%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 April
|₹ 10,730.00
|₹ 1,07,300.00
|30 April
|₹ 10,380.00
|₹ 1,03,800.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 10,850.00 (2 April)
|₹ 1,07,300.00 (1 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 9,630.00 (10 April)
|₹ 96,300.00 (10 April)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-3.26%
|-3.26%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 March
|₹ 10,030.00
|₹ 1,00,300.00
|31 March
|₹ 10,730.00
|₹ 1,07,300.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 10,860.00 (21 March)
|₹ 1,00,300.00 (1 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 10,020.00 (5 March)
|₹ 1,00,200.00 (5 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.98%
|6.98%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 February
|₹ 10,300.00
|₹ 1,03,000.00
|28 February
|₹ 10,130.00
|₹ 1,01,300.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 10,450.00 (25 February)
|₹ 1,03,000.00 (1 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 10,130.00 (28 February)
|₹ 1,01,300.00 (28 February)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-1.65%
|-1.65%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 January
|₹ 9,380.00
|₹ 93,800.00
|31 January
|₹ 10,200.00
|₹ 1,02,000.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 10,200.00 (31 January)
|₹ 93,800.00 (1 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 9,380.00 (1 January)
|₹ 93,800.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|8.74%
|8.74%
The latest silver rate in Pune today is ₹275 per gram as of 8 January 2026.
In Pune, 10 grams of silver is currently valued at around ₹2,751, depending on intraday market movement.
The approximate cost of 1 kilogram of silver in Pune stands at ₹2,75,100, with the final amount varying slightly across jewellers and bullion dealers.
One tola equals 12 grams of silver. In Pune, 1 tola of silver is priced at approximately ₹3,301.
Buying 100 grams of silver in Pune will cost about ₹27,510, subject to live price fluctuations and dealer margins.
Yes, hallmarked silver jewellery in Pune can be slightly costlier than non-hallmarked pieces because it includes certification charges and assures a verified purity standard.
Yes, all silver purchases in Pune attract a GST of 3% on the metal value, along with applicable GST on making charges for jewellery as per current regulations.
For silver purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Pune, dealers may require your PAN (Permanent Account Number) and basic KYC details, in line with regulatory norms.