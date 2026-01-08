Current Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam Today for 10g, 100g and 1Kg are as follows:
As of the latest data:
10g Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam: The 10g silver rate in Visakhapatnam today stands at approximately ₹2931, giving small investors and gift buyers an easy way to add precious metal to their portfolio without a large outlay.
100g Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam: For those looking to invest a bit more, the 100g silver rate in Visakhapatnam is around ₹29310. This size is popular among investors seeking a balance between affordability and quantity.
1Kg Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam: The 1Kg silver rate in Visakhapatnam is approximately ₹293100, making it a preferred choice for serious investors and bulk buyers.
Note on Investment Silver: Silver bullion and coins (99.9% purity) attract 3% GST and no TCS. Silver jewellery and ornaments typically carry composite pricing (all-inclusive), so confirm tax breakup at purchase.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 293.10
|₹ 287.10
|6.00
|8
|₹ 2,344.80
|₹ 2,296.80
|48.00
|10
|₹ 2,931.00
|₹ 2,871.00
|60.00
|100
|₹ 29,310.00
|₹ 28,710.00
|600.00
|1000
|₹ 2,93,100.00
|₹ 2,87,100.00
|6,000.00
|Date
|1 Kg
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 2,70,100.00 (-13000.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 2,83,100.00 (+19100.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 2,64,000.00 (+6000.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 2,58,000.00 (-1000.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 2,59,000.00 (0.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 2,59,000.00 (+3100.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 2,55,900.00 (-1000.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 2,56,900.00 (-18000.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 2,74,900.00 (+7000.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 2,67,900.00 (-100.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 2,68,000.00 (+10900.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 2,57,100.00 (+6000.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 2,51,100.00 (+1000.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 2,50,100.00 (+10000.00)
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 January
|₹ 27,290.00
|₹ 2,72,900.00
|8 January
|₹ 29,310.00
|₹ 2,93,100.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 29,310.00 (8 January)
|₹ 2,72,900.00 (1 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 26,410.00 (6 January)
|₹ 2,64,100.00 (6 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.40%
|7.40%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 December
|₹ 20,800.00
|₹ 2,08,000.00
|31 December
|₹ 27,390.00
|₹ 2,73,900.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 29,690.00 (30 December)
|₹ 2,08,000.00 (1 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 20,800.00 (1 December)
|₹ 2,08,000.00 (1 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|31.68%
|31.68%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 November
|₹ 16,700.00
|₹ 1,67,000.00
|30 November
|₹ 20,800.00
|₹ 2,08,000.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 20,800.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,67,000.00 (1 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 16,700.00 (1 November)
|₹ 1,67,000.00 (1 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|24.55%
|24.55%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 October
|₹ 16,280.00
|₹ 1,62,800.00
|31 October
|₹ 16,700.00
|₹ 1,67,000.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 20,880.00 (16 October)
|₹ 1,62,800.00 (1 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 16,260.00 (2 October)
|₹ 1,62,600.00 (2 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|2.58%
|2.58%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 September
|₹ 13,660.00
|₹ 1,36,600.00
|30 September
|₹ 16,180.00
|₹ 1,61,800.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 16,180.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,36,600.00 (1 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 13,660.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,36,600.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|18.45%
|18.45%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 August
|₹ 12,660.00
|₹ 1,26,600.00
|31 August
|₹ 13,270.00
|₹ 1,32,700.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 13,270.00 (31 August)
|₹ 1,26,600.00 (1 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 12,260.00 (26 August)
|₹ 1,22,600.00 (26 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.82%
|4.82%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 July
|₹ 11,930.00
|₹ 1,19,300.00
|31 July
|₹ 12,880.00
|₹ 1,28,800.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 13,080.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,19,300.00 (1 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 11,930.00 (1 July)
|₹ 1,19,300.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.96%
|7.96%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 June
|₹ 11,260.00
|₹ 1,12,600.00
|30 June
|₹ 11,940.00
|₹ 1,19,400.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 12,380.00 (20 June)
|₹ 1,12,600.00 (1 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 11,250.00 (2 June)
|₹ 1,12,500.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.04%
|6.04%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 May
|₹ 11,060.00
|₹ 1,10,600.00
|31 May
|₹ 11,250.00
|₹ 1,12,500.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 11,380.00 (23 May)
|₹ 1,10,600.00 (1 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 10,860.00 (2 May)
|₹ 1,08,600.00 (2 May)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|1.72%
|1.72%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 April
|₹ 11,460.00
|₹ 1,14,600.00
|30 April
|₹ 11,260.00
|₹ 1,12,600.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 11,580.00 (2 April)
|₹ 1,14,600.00 (1 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 10,360.00 (10 April)
|₹ 1,03,600.00 (10 April)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-1.75%
|-1.75%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 March
|₹ 10,660.00
|₹ 1,06,600.00
|31 March
|₹ 11,460.00
|₹ 1,14,600.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 11,590.00 (21 March)
|₹ 1,06,600.00 (1 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 10,660.00 (1 March)
|₹ 1,06,600.00 (1 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.50%
|7.50%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 February
|₹ 10,880.00
|₹ 1,08,800.00
|28 February
|₹ 10,760.00
|₹ 1,07,600.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 10,980.00 (15 February)
|₹ 1,08,800.00 (1 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 10,750.00 (6 February)
|₹ 1,07,500.00 (6 February)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-1.10%
|-1.10%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 January
|₹ 9,960.00
|₹ 99,600.00
|31 January
|₹ 10,780.00
|₹ 1,07,800.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 10,780.00 (31 January)
|₹ 99,600.00 (1 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 9,960.00 (1 January)
|₹ 99,600.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|8.23%
|8.23%
The latest silver rate in Visakhapatnam today is ₹293 per gram as of 8 January 2026.
In Visakhapatnam, 10 grams of silver is currently valued at around ₹2,931, depending on intraday market movement.
The approximate cost of 1 kilogram of silver in Visakhapatnam stands at ₹2,93,100, with the final amount varying slightly across jewellers and bullion dealers.
One tola equals 12 grams of silver. In Visakhapatnam, 1 tola of silver is priced at approximately ₹3,517.
Buying 100 grams of silver in Visakhapatnam will cost about ₹29,310, subject to live price fluctuations and dealer margins.
Yes, hallmarked silver jewellery in Visakhapatnam can be slightly costlier than non-hallmarked pieces because it includes certification charges and assures a verified purity standard.
Yes, all silver purchases in Visakhapatnam attract a GST of 3% on the metal value, along with applicable GST on making charges for jewellery as per current regulations.
For silver purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Visakhapatnam, dealers may require your PAN (Permanent Account Number) and basic KYC details, in line with regulatory norms.