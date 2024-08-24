10 surprising reasons to visit—and revisit—Athens

The subterranean eatery dates from 1887, though some Athenians swear it was a wine bar in the days of Plato. The white-haired owner and chef, who goes by Mitsos, began working here as a waiter many decades ago, he tells me. He took over in 1991 when the previous owner died. Today, he labors over an array of battered tin pots burbling on gas burners, doling out grilled sardines with lemon, tasty chickpea stew, bean soup and Greek salads with plump olives, tomato and briny chunks of feta. A meal washed down with retsina can be enjoyed for around $15 a person.