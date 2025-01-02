“Four, probably five times a year," says the 20-year resident of this Washington, D.C., suburb. “And, of course, at Christmas."

Her cravings this holiday season were for smoked mojarra, a fish from Guatemala’s Pacific Coast, piloy de frijole (red kidney beans) and xeca, jam-filled pastries popular in Quetzaltenango.

The 8.5-pound order arrived at her apartment on a recent Thursday—a day after she placed it—at a price of $113.

Cabrera’s was one of 44 orders delivered that day by Maik Chavez, 36, owner-operator of Maik Express of Sololá, Guatemala. He’s part of a cottage industry of Guatemalans thriving as specialty couriers of goods (mostly food) ordered by the more than three million Guatemalans residing in the U.S.

Chavez, assisted by his son, 13-year-old Kelvin, arrived shortly before dawn on a red-eye flight from Guatemala City to Washington’s Dulles airport. He cleared Customs quickly then crammed dozens of orders into a cousin’s cramped Toyota Corolla before making his first delivery just before 8 a.m.

By noon he had already delivered packages to 20 Virginia households, then turned north to Hyattsville, Md., to distribute the rest of his wares.

“Coffee, candies, tamales, chicken, cheese and chilis," he said, a Santa checking his list while running his fingers down a spreadsheet of the day’s addresses. Most were within a single ZIP Code, often several on a single block. Along with food, one customer ordered a soccer jersey to wear while rooting for his team during Guatemala’s national finals. Other items for delivery included baby photos and the traditional Mayan dresses worn at Christmas and New Year’s fiestas.

Over the previous weekend Chavez made a similar run to Houston before returning to Guatemala to collect more orders for those in Grand Rapids, Mich. The D.C. run was the last he planned for 2024, the year he says he set a personal record for deliveries: 38 runs to cities in five U.S. states, none lasting longer than 48 hours.

The industry Guatemalans call encomiendas (“parcels") goes back decades, due in part to private citizens fed up with the national postal system. Storefront encomienda outlets flourish in every town and village. Many of the more established chains feed their packages to multinational delivery giants to move large volumes to the U.S. through Miami or Los Angeles.

That still leaves plenty of customers in more remote locations, particularly in the fertile valleys between Lake Atitlán and Quetzaltenango, where Chavez lives. He relies on a collection of hamlets outside the towns of Chiquirichapa and Cajolá from where, as it happens, many migrants leave for jobs in Houston, Michigan or suburban Washington.

Chavez has plenty of competition, although it seems for now they have more demand than they can keep up with. His older brother, Aníbal, came in on the same flight, then flew to Atlanta to make his own deliveries. The brothers said they spotted at least 10 more such delivery people, called viajeros, or travelers, on the plane also making Christmas runs, including one group of four men leaving Dulles in a minivan bound for Brooklyn.

“We don’t say we’re rivals, more like friends," says Chavez of the competition. That’s probably because of the personal attachments each viajero has to his or her customer base, often through marriage.

The customer who books Chavez’s services can be either the person in the U.S. who will receive the food or their family members or friends in Guatemala sending it to them. Couriers like Chavez depend on the sender to cook the food, package the finished meals in clear plastic boxes and bring them to him to take on board as luggage.

He charges a flat fee, $12 a pound, and sticks to strict rules set by U.S. authorities. No pork products, no raw fruits or vegetables—in fact, no uncooked foods at all. On this trip he brought a 24-can case of Gallo beer—brewed in Guatemala—which migrants prefer over the version brewed in Mexico under license and shipped into the U.S.

Chavez travels under a B1/B2 business visa that won’t expire until November 2027. Under the terms of his entry, he can’t stay more than five days at a time per excursion, nor can he make more than $2,000 on any visit. He says he averages $1,500 or so after expenses and pays Guatemalan taxes on his profits.

This Christmas season Chavez says over half his customers were repeats, reliable senders and receivers who follow his rules and are sure to have someone waiting for his arrival. There’s also a backhaul bonus: customers like the carpenter in Virginia who asked Chavez to deliver his own Christmas gifts to a brother back home: two power drills he had just purchased at Home Depot.

Verónica Romero, also of Virginia, is a new customer. She makes her living as a home-cleaner. This Christmas she splurged on a 20-pound load of fiesta ingredients after her mother back home phoned her about Maik Express.

“From my mother," she said, her voice catching with emotion. “My mother who chose the chickens and plucked each bird and cooked the chickens for me!"

She peeled $240 in cash from her pocket and then rushed to examine the goodies Chavez delivered: three roasted roosters wrapped in tin foil and several plastic bags filled with the wet corn masa she will slap into chicken-stuffed tamales.

Chavez grinned at her surprise, and his, as she pried open one of the rooster carcasses: “huevos de gallo," she said, pressing her palms to her cheeks.

Chavez explained they’re rooster testicles, which some villagers consider an aphrodisiac.