20 Secrets of Sicily: The Restaurants, Beaches and Museums Most Tourists Miss

Even before HBO’s “The White Lotus," Sicily was a hotspot for travelers looking beyond the Italian mainland—and for good reason. The island has its own cuisine, drawn in equal measure from the sea and the fertile slopes of Mount Etna; its own varieties of wine; even its own language. Its history, as a crossroads of trade and conquest in the Mediterranean, stretches back thousands of years.

But, especially in the summer, when crowds descend on Taormina, Palermo and every beach in between, it can feel like you are just one in a throng of tourists. We asked five Sicily experts how to break away from the bus tour routes and find the real, lived-in Sicily.

1. Read Up

“Before you leave for Sicily, read Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa’s epic 1958 novel “The Leopard," about 19th-century Sicily after the unification of Italy, or see director Luchino Visconti’s no-less-magnificent 1963 film. Then visit the Palazzo Lanza Tomasi, in Palermo’s lively Kalsa quarter, where Tomasi di Lampedusa’s historical masterpiece was written. Looking for even more immersion? Rent an apartment in the palazzo for a few days, or book a cooking lesson taught by Nicoletta Polo, aka the Duchess, wife of the author’s heir." —Maureen Fant and Elizabeth Bartman, founders of New York City-based Elifant Archaeo-Culinary Tours

2. Snack by the Sea

“Insula Beach Club is on Lido Fiori, one of the most beautiful beaches in Menfi. You can snack on tasty little appetizers composed of what’s fresh from the sea—created by Angelo Pumilia, the chef of the restaurant at La Foresteria resort. There’s good wine, too, from Planeta Estate’s winery, where you can book tours of the nearby vineyards and olive groves." —Fabrizia Lanza, co-author “The Food of Sicily: Recipes from a Sun-Drenched Culinary Crossroads" (Artisan Books, September 2023)

3. Save Room for Dessert

“Pasticceria Petrella Salvatore, a beloved pastry shop since 1950 in the northeastern harbor city of Messina, makes traditional sweets, such as cannoli, pignolata (honey balls), torroncino (candy nougats) and frutta martorana (fruit-shaped marzipan candies). You must try the Bianco e Nero, a profiterole filled and coated with gianduia (hazelnut) cream and topped with shaved gianduia chocolate. No wonder it’s a favorite dessert of the locals." —Katy Clarke, founder of Untold Italy, a podcast/tour company based in Melbourne, Australia

4. Geek Out

“People go to Syracuse for the temples, but I would suggest visiting Castello Maniace, a fortresslike military castle on the island of Ortigia, that was used to defend Syracuse during ancient times. There is history to be learned. It is said the mathematician Archimedes, who was from Syracuse, contributed to the military defense of the city during the Roman siege, by reflecting the sun’s rays onto the enemy’s sails." —Gianni Riotta, author of “Sicily Honor," a book exploring Sicily in words and photographs (Assouline, 2023)

5. Follow the Flora

“In Ragusa, a hilltop city in southeast Sicily, Giardino Ibleo is a 19th-century garden with palm-lined pathways, fountains, sculptures and exotic plants, located at the base of Ragusa Isla, the old town known for its palaces and churches. Follow the paths to the panoramic terrace for spectacular views over the valley below. The garden is especially beautiful in the springtime when Judas trees explode in a riot of pink blooms." —K.C.

6. Take a Breather

“The charms of Taormina are legendary, but that fame translates to big crowds. The place to get away from it all is Casa Cuseni, a small museum with great views on the edge of town. The building and its terraced garden were designed by Robert Kitson, an English painter who joined Taormina’s thriving expatriate community in the early 20 century. It also has a library and a mini-hotel, historically for artists but now for anyone." —M.F and E.B.

7. Wish Upon a (Michelin) Star

“The city of Catania was for years considered off the beaten path, until a food renaissance took place there a few years ago. One of its earliest success stories was Sapio, a creative and refined restaurant created by Alessandro Ingiulla and his wife, Roberta Cozzetto, that garnered the area’s first Michelin star in 2019. Goat, licorice and langoustine risotto and wood-fired lobster with shaved truffle, for example, are two dishes listed on a recent tasting menu." —Karen LaRosa, founder of New York City-based travel planner, La RosaWorks Sicily Tours & Travel

8. Drink Like a Sicilian

“In Catania, Razmataz Wine Bar is a fun and cozy spot to meet friends for an aperitivo right in the center of the city." —F.L.

9. Dine with Ghosts

“In Palermo, go to the Cemetery Saint Orsola. It may sound bizarre to recommend a cemetery but it’s also a beautiful park, and at the center of the cemetery is a church built almost 1,000 years ago. In Sicily, Nov. 2 is the day to honor the dead. But here, you don’t mourn or beat your chest—you eat muffuletta sandwiches. You may associate muffulettas, which include a distinctive olive spread, with New Orleans. When Sicilians went to New Orleans to sell citrus in the 19th century, they brought the sandwich recipe with them." —G.R.

10. Take a Seat for Sunset

“Atop the Old World Ambasciatori Hotel is a planted terrace that overlooks Palermo. Used by guests for breakfast in the morning, it is open to the public for aperitivo and dinner in the evening. Watching the sunset over this magnificent city of domes and spires, as the lights flicker on and the outline of the surrounding hills sparkles in the dark, is just the best. With a glass of crisp Grillo, the Sicilian alternative to Sauvignon Blanc, or a Spritz in hand, it is the ideal ending to a Palermo day. Call ahead since hotel guests get first dibs." —K.L.

11. Get a Lift

“The town of Caltagirone, some 43 miles southwest of Catania, is celebrated for its majolica ceramics, but getting up to the city center involves a long flight of stairs. So book a ‘train-trolley’ for a ride through its narrow streets and disembark at the summit. The corny music on the ride adds to the fun." —M.F and E.B.

12. Find a Beach Just for You

“Those looking for a quiet stretch of sand will find it at Sovareto beach near Agrigento, a hilltop city on Sicily’s southwest shore. This beautifully kept, sandy beach with crystal clear water offers two resort-style lidos with snack bars and umbrellas." —K.C.

13. Visit an Artistic Hub

“You’ll want to visit Gibellina, a town in Sicily that experienced a devastating earthquake in 1968, where you’ll find a stunning work of land art created in its aftermath. Alberto Burri’s 1984 ‘Il Grande Cretto’ transforms the ruins using sculptural sheets of concrete. It is spectacular." —F.L.

14. Ponder the Past

“Many people go to the Palazzo Abatellis museum in Palermo for ‘Anunciation,’ the Antonella da Messina masterpiece of the Madonna, but the secret find here is the ‘Trionfo della Morte,’ a 15th-century fresco that is about the size of Picasso’s ‘Guernica.’ It is a hypermodern painting about the death of a city that is especially moving after our experience of Covid. It’s an amazing piece of art to look at and I think every visitor should go see it." —G.R.

15. See Who Pulls the Strings

“Learn about opera dei pupi, or puppet theater: Visit generations-old puppet makers, Fratelli Napoli in Catania or Famiglia Argento in Palermo and learn how the wood-and-metal puppets are made. Current masters describe the stories being performed that involve myths, religion, lessons in good and evil, and the legends of kings. The Argento family offers one-hour shows, or book a private visit to Fratelli Napoli." —K.L.

16. Hop on the Ferry

“From Marsala, a port city on the western coast of Sicily, take a 10-minute ferry ride to the tiny island of Mozia, whose ruins include a Punic cemetery. If you love quirky antiquariums, don’t miss the Giuseppe Whitaker Museum, famed for a marble statue of a classical Greek charioteer. Ferry back to the mainland to the Florio wine cellars or Pellegrino winery to sip Marsala wine." —M.F. and E.B.

17. Have a Spa Day

“In Catania, visit the Achillean Baths, remnants of the city’s Roman past. Believed to be part of a huge temple devoted to Bacchus [the Roman god of wine and revelry], the site was rediscovered in the 18th century, having been covered in rubble during the earthquake of 1693." —K.C.

18. Book a Mountaintop Meal

“Be sure to travel to the towns of Polizzi and Petralia, both mountain villages with spectacular churches. Not too far away, at Terrazza Costantino, a fine-dining restaurant in the commune of Sclafani Bagni, chef-owner Giuseppe Costantino oversees a conceptual tasting menu, which sometimes includes king-size prawns in a dish finished tableside." —F.L.

19. Meet a Celebrity

“Cefalù, on the northern coast of the island, is a great place to go with kids, full of old buildings and some beautiful beaches. But be sure to include a stop at a place where very few go: Museo Mandralisca, a small, privately-owned museum, where one painting in particular attracts those in the know. Called ’Portrait of an Unknown Sailor’ by Antonello da Messina, the painting’s subject wears a grin that has been compared to the Mona Lisa’s mysterious smile." —G.R.

20. Sample Village Life

“On Sicily’s southwestern coast you’ll find Sciacca, a small fishing village, where down by the water, the fish auction takes place daily. Sciacca is also home to both traditional and contemporary artisans: A visit to Michele Bono’s studio reveals his fanciful ceramics, animal sculptures and statement-making art; Atelier Nocito is the workshop/museum of a family of jewelers that use fossilized and eco-friendly Sciacca coral, created by underwater volcanic eruptions. Include a visit to the Casa dell’Aromatorio, a lovely B&B in a renovated grotto that’s a unique place to stay, have a meal or just stop long enough to learn the history of the aromatorio, a precursor to today’s pharmacy." —K.L.

BONUS SECRET: An Expert’s Guide to Essential Viewing Before You Leave Home

Before Season 2 of “The White Lotus" cast Sicily as a playground for out-of-touch (and occasionally murderous) vacationers, the big screen was bolstering the island’s erstwhile reputation as the birthplace of the Mafia. “The Godfather" (1972) and its first sequel (1974) both set pivotal scenes in Sicily, but as Millicent Marcus, a professor of Italian Studies at Yale University, put it, Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece is “only one piece of the mosaic that makes up Sicily as a cinematic space."

For a more nuanced perspective, Marcus recommends “The Mafia Kills Only in Summer" (2013), starring and written by Italian TV host Pierfrancesco Diliberto. Set in Palermo, the film combines rom-com elements with stories of anti-Mafia crime-fighters. “It’s the antidote to the idealizing portrait of the Mafia boss that Coppola’s films promote," Marcus said. “Kaos" (1984) adapts stories by the Sicilian writer Luigi Pirandello, but Marcus most loves the panoramic landscapes shown between vignettes. “We are witnessing visually the layers of Sicilian civilization," she said.

To understand how the rest of Italy views Sicily, Marcus points to the satire “Divorce Italian Style" (1961) by Genoese filmmaker Pietro Germi. “For mainland Italy, Sicily is the south of the south—a place remote and exotic, yet recognizably Italian at the same time," Marcus said. —Sebastian Modak