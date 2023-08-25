20 Secrets of Sicily: The Restaurants, Beaches and Museums Most Tourists Miss

“Atop the Old World Ambasciatori Hotel is a planted terrace that overlooks Palermo. Used by guests for breakfast in the morning, it is open to the public for aperitivo and dinner in the evening. Watching the sunset over this magnificent city of domes and spires, as the lights flicker on and the outline of the surrounding hills sparkles in the dark, is just the best. With a glass of crisp Grillo, the Sicilian alternative to Sauvignon Blanc, or a Spritz in hand, it is the ideal ending to a Palermo day. Call ahead since hotel guests get first dibs." —K.L.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}