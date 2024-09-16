20-somethings learn to love their corporate jobs | Mint

20-somethings learn to love their corporate jobs
Ann-Marie Alcántara , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 16 Sep 2024, 07:00 PM IST
Summary‘Corporate girlies’ and guys boast about their jobs online, even the mundane parts.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Connor Hubbard spends his days as a senior benefits analyst at a manufacturing company like any other cubicle drone. Except that millions of people watch him do it.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less