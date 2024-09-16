20-somethings learn to love their corporate jobs

Gen Z has overtaken baby boomers in the workforce this year, with 21 million of them employed full time in the U.S., according to an analysis from job-ranking site Glassdoor. They account for more than a third of all hires and 16.8% of the total workforce, according to payroll and HR data analyzed by ADP Research. The oldest members of Gen Z are 27, three years shy of the big 3-0. The youngest are 12, long from their office years.