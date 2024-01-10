$2,400 Per Square Foot: Welcome to New York’s Priciest Neighborhood

On the Hudson River in lower Manhattan, the West Village exudes the charm of old New York—and homeowners are willing to pay a premium for that: The neighborhood’s 10014 ZIP Code has the city’s most expensive residential real estate as ranked by median price per square foot, at $2,366 in December, according to Realtor.com. (News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal, also operates Realtor.com.) One reason the ZIP Code’s square footage is so pricey is because much of the approximately 0.57 square mile neighborhood’s limited housing stock sits in a historic district. Demolition of existing structures and new construction are subject to review and approval of the Landmarks Preservation Commission. This keeps supply relatively low, says real-estate agent Jared Barnett, co-founder of Compass’s the Barnett-Bittencourt Team. “A low supply makes what’s available more expensive," he says.

By comparison

After the West Village, Tribeca’s 10007 ZIP Code has New York City’s most expensive median price per square foot, which was $2,136 in December. However, Tribeca’s 10013 ZIP Code had the city’s highest median listing price, at $4.93 million. The West Village’s 10014 ZIP Code had a median listing price of $2.62 million, the fifth most expensive in Manhattan.

Advice for the buyer

The West Village has a variety of distinct architectural styles, from Greek Revival to art deco to Italianate. “Within all of those styles, you have a big mix of housing options, everything from classic doorman co-op buildings to historic townhouses on picturesque streets to modern condominiums," says Barnett. There are also a range of residential real-estate prices: Barnett says the price per square foot runs across a wide range, from about $1,000 a square foot to $5,000 a square foot or more. He recommends that West Village buyers understand the differences between co-ops, which have strict approval processes, and condos, which offer more owner flexibility, and consider what is better for them since the neighborhood has a range of both options.

On the market

This penthouse condo has 3,675 square feet of interior space. The primary suite, which has city skyline views, has a sitting area, dressing room and spa like bathroom. There are two outdoor terraces, totaling 1,450 square feet, that are landscaped and lighted, and have speakers and a grill. There is also an oak milled office, walk-in, temperature controlled wine cellar and media room. The unit is in a building with an attended lobby, concierge, resident’s library, children’s playroom, pool and fitness center. Agent: Maggie Gold Seelig and Max Clayton, Modlin Group LLC.

Located in a co-op building built in 1900, this triplex penthouse retains much of its original character, including wood-burning fireplaces and exposed brick. It has approximately 6,151 square feet of interior living space. There are 31 tilt and turn windows that frame city views while making the space feel light and airy. In addition to the primary suite, there are two en suite bedrooms, an eat-in kitchen and a soundproof great room. The private roof deck has lighting and irrigation. There is about 3,000 square feet of roof space. Agent: Julianne Bond, Sotheby’s International Realty—Downtown Manhattan.

This 3,344 square foot townhouse, built in 1899, is situated on a corner lot. The property is configured as a single family home with a roof deck, a garden-level apartment and a rear yard. The parlor level has 12-foot ceilings, a recently remodeled kitchen and a wood-burning fireplace. The top level features a full-floor primary suite with a skylight. Agent: Stephen Ferrara, Compass.

Write to Jessica Flint at Jessica.Flint@wsj.com