$2,400 Per Square Foot: Welcome to New York’s Priciest Neighborhood

On the Hudson River in lower Manhattan, the West Village exudes the charm of old New York—and homeowners are willing to pay a premium for that: The neighborhood’s 10014 ZIP Code has the city’s most expensive residential real estate as ranked by median price per square foot, at $2,366 in December, according to Realtor.com. (News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal, also operates Realtor.com.) One reason the ZIP Code’s square footage is so pricey is because much of the approximately 0.57 square mile neighborhood’s limited housing stock sits in a historic district. Demolition of existing structures and new construction are subject to review and approval of the Landmarks Preservation Commission. This keeps supply relatively low, says real-estate agent Jared Barnett, co-founder of Compass’s the Barnett-Bittencourt Team. “A low supply makes what’s available more expensive," he says.