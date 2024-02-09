4 Boutique Airlines That Can Change the Way You Fly

THE NEXT TIME you find yourself baffled by some of the airlines listed on an airport departure board, consider this: More than 300 international airlines operate worldwide—even if you always fly the same three or four giants.

Though behemoths dominate the industry, some bantamweight contenders stand out as viable alternatives. Their pitch: These (mostly new) boutique airlines, which limit flights to just a few strategic destinations, promise not only savings but a better ride.

Some airfare experts say you can save 25% or more booking a premium seat on these under-the-radar carriers, compared with a premium economy or business class ticket on a mainstream airline. Some caveats apply: For starters, availability can vary by season, and flights may not operate every day of the week. If a flight is scrubbed you might get stuck at the airport until the next plane rolls through, which can take longer with smaller fleets.

When booking, keep in mind that some of the options below might not pop up in your first search results. You might have to check their own websites rather than rely on your go-to online travel agencies. Read on to learn about four upstarts taking to the skies.

All Business to France and Italy

The mother of all boutique lines, La Compagnie, a 10-year-old carrier based in Paris, has defied the odds to stay aloft as an all-business-class airline operating over the Atlantic. It flies just two planes, between New York City (out of Newark Airport) and Paris, Nice or Milan, and has gained a following for touches like fully-flat seats and actually edible in-flight cuisine. In the pipeline: two more jets, plus some new (as yet unannounced) cities.

Fares generally cost roughly half what a mainstream airline charges for business class, with round-trip tickets from Newark starting at $2,400.

To the Beach and Beond

Beond (no, not a typo) launched its first flights last fall, billing itself as a “premium leisure airline" strictly focused on the Maldives, the Indian Ocean archipelago beloved by honeymooners and bucket-listers. With one 44-seat all-lay-flat Airbus A319 (soon to be joined by an A321 with longer range and more seats), the carrier flies the roughly 10-hour trip to the capital of Male from Zurich and Munich several times a week, charging roughly $3,000 round-trip, and will soon add flights from Milan, Dubai and Bangkok.

For now, U.S. travelers must first get to one of those European hubs—but to see the Maldives, whose low-lying atolls are threatened by rising sea levels, you’d have to change flights anyway. A similar itinerary on a major airline would cost nearly twice as much.

An Upstart Option to Bermuda

BermudAir—the British island territory’s first homegrown carrier—launched last summer to offer American vacationers more options. It began as an all-business-class line but quickly pivoted to offer a two-class cabin. Though flights currently depart from just three cities—Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and White Plains, N.Y.—Orlando and Baltimore will follow in March. All flights land in Hamilton. One-way fares from the U.S. range between $99 for coach to $399 in business class. Coming later this year: a front-of-the-plane “Aisle Class" which, as its name suggests, will have wider, podlike seats with universal aisle access throughout the business-class cabin.

Little Luxuries for All to Asia

At first blush, Starlux, a new airline based in Taiwan, is a contradiction: a self-styled “luxury" airline that includes a large economy class. Targeting travelers to and from Asia, it flies across the Pacific between Taipei and Los Angeles or San Francisco using wide-body Airbus A350s, and recently began flights from both California gateways to the tourist hot spot of Chiang Mai in Thailand via Taipei. Judging from early reviews, it doesn’t just fuss over those in the pointy end of the plane—even coach dwellers get a choice of craft cocktails during the long flight.