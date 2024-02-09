4 Boutique Airlines That Can Change the Way You Fly

BermudAir—the British island territory’s first homegrown carrier—launched last summer to offer American vacationers more options. It began as an all-business-class line but quickly pivoted to offer a two-class cabin. Though flights currently depart from just three cities—Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and White Plains, N.Y.—Orlando and Baltimore will follow in March. All flights land in Hamilton. One-way fares from the U.S. range between $99 for coach to $399 in business class. Coming later this year: a front-of-the-plane “Aisle Class" which, as its name suggests, will have wider, podlike seats with universal aisle access throughout the business-class cabin.