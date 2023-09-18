5 Books to Read if You’re Thinking of Changing Careers

Stolzoff himself recommends this book. It isn’t necessarily a career book, but its lessons—from Pete Davis, an author focused on public-policy matters—apply to choosing a profession, Stolzoff says. For instance, most of us periodically experience a lack of commitment even if it is scrolling through Netflix to find the perfect movie. Of course, we don’t want to watch a bad film, but scrolling prevents us from watching anything. At some point we need to dive in and see what the movie is like. If it is bad, then you stop and pick another.