6 Questions to Ask Before Taking College Loans in 2024-25

How much students can borrow depends on their year in school and whether they meet the definition of a dependent or independent student. A dependent first-year student, for instance, could be eligible for up to $5,500 in direct loans for the first year of school, up to $6,500 the second year and up to $7,500 a year for the remaining time as an undergraduate. The federal government allows only a portion of the yearly loan amount to be subsidized, since it is footing the interest bill during applicable periods. There is a loan fee of 1.057% on all direct subsidized and unsubsidized loans disbursed on or after Oct. 1, 2020.

