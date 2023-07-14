9 Best Father’s Day Gifts for a First-Time Dad

You never forget your first time. And whether the new father in your life is still in that early, seemingly never-ending sleep-deprived zone or has moved on to feeling like a diaper-changing, tummy time-observing, sleep-training champ, there’s no shortage of thoughtful mementos—and useful tools—to honor this uncharted stage in his life. Here are 12 of the best first Father’s Day gift ideas. And if you’re really stuck, check out our list of the best gift ideas for the dad who has everything .

For the photo-loving dad

For the new dad who doesn’t want to miss a moment, this Polaroid camera and film combo will come in handy time and time again. “The Polaroid is a great way to create an instant, tangible collection of images so the new dad and child can literally hold on to those memories for a lifetime," says Paul Zahn , a Los Angeles-based entertaining expert and television host. “Dad can easily capture special moments and print them instantly so he can document his first Father’s Day with the little bundle of joy." For an additional gift, get dad a photo album so he can keep all his favorite pictures in one place.

For the stylish dad

Few things are more adorable than teeny baby shoes —especially when they’re paired up with a practically identical pair of kicks for Dad to wear as well. Adidas Stan Smith classic-looking sneakers are made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials. And with their flexible (exceptionally bendable) construction, “they are my personal favorite," says Lindsay Roberts Schey, a former journalist turned founder of gift-recommendation site The Gift Insider .

For the tidy dad

Listen, “it’s not a sexy gift," admits Los Angeles stylist Alison Deyette , but the sleek Ayla Vacuum from a brand known for its neutral, modern-looking diaper bags is a godsend for new dads who are neat freaks. “It sucks up all the Cheerios, Goldfish crackers and crumbs that litter the car any time the little ones are in the back seat."

For the cautious dad

For new parents, one of the biggest worries is keeping their babies safe from germs. This Otterbox phone case features antimicrobial technology that protects against common bacteria, while also providing ample protection and style for your device. “A phone case that protects in more ways than one? Sign me up!" says New York City-based lifestyle expert and entertainment host Josh McBride . Buy Side senior writer Nick Guy, who has spent more than a decade reviewing iPhone cases, particularly likes this one for its built-in PopSocket-style finger grip that folds flat so that it doesn’t add bulk or interfere with MagSafe charging and mounting.

For the dad in need of relief

Along with middle-of-the-night wakeups and diaper blowouts, tension headaches are likely a new part of his world, notes innovation and technology expert Steve Greenberg . While the Headache Hat wearable ice pack is designed to tackle migraines, it’s also effective at delivering pain relief pretty much anywhere. “I’ve wrapped it around a knee, and my partner wraps it around his neck," says the host of the YouTube gadget game show “ What the Heck Is That? ". “It gets a lot of use."

For the dad on the go

To help new dads stay organized and stress-free as they head out into the world with baby, Kimberly Wolf , the Houston-based author of “ Talk with Her: A Dad’s Essential Guide to Raising Healthy, Confident, and Capable Daughters ," recommends a small travel clutch like this stylish option , which features four pockets as well as a phone slot and cardholders, and comes in four attractive colors. “Dads can throw it into the diaper bag with any of their own essentials," she explains, without having to worry about juggling too many items at once.

For the sentimental dad

Go ahead, pull on the heartstrings—a sentimental gift makes perfect sense, especially for an occasion like Father’s Day. “This is the first time new dads are getting to celebrate this holiday, so it’s fine to be a little on the sappy side, like going the matching route," says Roberts Schey. She loves Australian brand Beau Hudson’s lightweight trunks for children and dads —made of a quality, quick-drying cotton-nylon-elastane blend—because the matching prints are “stylish and modern enough that it doesn’t get too cheesy."

For the sleep-deprived dad

Never has shut-eye felt more precious than when you’re getting so little of it. And if you’re lucky enough to be getting a night off, “the last thing you want is to be woken by a crying baby or your partner getting out of bed," says Elisabeth Jones-Hennessy, the founder and CEO of GiftMeChic , who swears by SleepPhones Bluetooth Sleep Headphones . Designed by a family physician and her videogame developer husband, the fleece headband reduces ambient noise while allowing you to listen to soothing music or meditation sounds. A big selling point for these, she notes, is that, “unlike bulky headphones, SleepPhones give you the ability to sleep on your side comfortably."

For the dad who wants everyone to know it

If the new dad in your life is bouncing off the walls with pride and excitement, he’ll love rocking this adorable hat that says “DAD" and the year he earned that title. The cap comes in 14 color combinations and can even be personalized with a different word or phrase of your choice. But you can’t go wrong with the original, says New York City-based Happy Box co-founder Hannah Redmond. “It’ll make a great prop or photo opp, and you can’t have too many cute new parent pictures!" she says.

For the laid-back dad

Comfort and style need not be mutually exclusive. Vuori’s athletic sweatpants in a moisture-wicking polyester blend “can easily go from a 3 a.m. feeding to Sunday brunch," swears Deyette. “They look cooler than those slouchy thick sweats from your college days and they are far superior in performance and style."

For the super-practical dad

Available in two classic black and blue combinations, the JP Outdoor CoPilot CarrierPak is part daypack (with a laptop sleeve and a cooler system) and part diaper bag, thanks to a removable changing station and optional food and clothing bags. The best part, says Deyette, is that it also comes with a built-in front-side baby carrier that “lets new dads move about with ease."

For the dad in need of some self-care

First-time dads don’t typically get much time to themselves, making it easy for them to get exhausted and burned out. But it’s important that they still practice self-care, and “gifts like skin care, massages or fitness experiences signal to men that it’s OK to give priority to their own well-being," says Wolf. “It’s essential if they want to be fully present for their partners and children." Wolf recommends this popular set of four skin care products from Kiehl’s , which comes with a face wash, shave cream, post-shave repair gel and a moisture treatment.