9 Best Father’s Day Gifts for a First-Time Dad

Never has shut-eye felt more precious than when you’re getting so little of it. And if you’re lucky enough to be getting a night off, “the last thing you want is to be woken by a crying baby or your partner getting out of bed," says Elisabeth Jones-Hennessy, the founder and CEO of GiftMeChic , who swears by SleepPhones Bluetooth Sleep Headphones . Designed by a family physician and her videogame developer husband, the fleece headband reduces ambient noise while allowing you to listen to soothing music or meditation sounds. A big selling point for these, she notes, is that, “unlike bulky headphones, SleepPhones give you the ability to sleep on your side comfortably."