A billionaire, a psychic and a bad investment: The friendship breakup from hell
Corinne Ramey , The Wall Street Journal 16 min read 24 Aug 2025, 10:45 AM IST
Summary
For over a decade, Taylor Thomson and Ashley Richardson were inseparable. A fight over money destroyed it all.
“OH, MY GOD," said Taylor Thomson, clapping her eyes on Ashley Richardson for the first time. “You have those fabulous heroin-chic arms."
