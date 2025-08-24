A billionaire, a psychic and a bad investment: The friendship breakup from hell

Meanwhile, Richardson tried to start over: attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, hiking with her dogs and driving up and down the coast with her rideshare passengers. But last year on her ex-partner’s birthday, she relapsed. Just two days short of two years sober, she took an Ativan and downed several cocktails. She texted Thomson. “Because of you I have lost everything, and you decided to sue the person who had nothing left to lose," Richardson typed. “I loved you more than anything."