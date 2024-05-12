A broken marriage, a big inheritance and the murder of an art kingmaker

Both Daniel and Prevez allege that the Brazilian police left potential leads unpursued. Brent’s bank records and phone calls weren’t examined, which could matter because these records might reveal whether he interacted with Prevez or others in the days leading up to the crime. Rômulo Assis, the case’s lead police investigator, says his team couldn’t unlock Brent’s phone because no one knew his password and attempts to use facial recognition, holding up the phone to Brent’s face postmortem, failed because he had been dead too long.