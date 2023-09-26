A Crisis Is Brewing at U.K. Universities
David Luhnow ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 13 min read 26 Sep 2023, 04:19 PM IST
SummaryWhile U.S. college prices keep rising, British tuition is capped by the government—and schools are being forced to cut back on teaching and research.
CAMBRIDGE, England—The U.K.’s storied universities have a problem. They lose money on almost every British student they teach.
