A Crisis Is Brewing at U.K. Universities

Second, because all tuition and expenses in the U.K. are paid upfront by the government—students begin repaying after graduation at a rate based on their income over a threshold—the government found it was suddenly spending more than it wanted on the new system, thanks to both higher fees and growing numbers of students. Further, if the income threshold isn’t met, the government after a number of years writes off the loan. The government says it absorbs about half of all student loans in this way.