A den of spies: Vienna emerges as hub for Russian espionage
Bojan Pancevski , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 28 Jun 2024, 11:19 AM IST
SummaryMoscow allegedly plotted to kill an investigative journalist in Austria. Now his home is protected by officers with submachine guns.
VIENNA—Inside a stately art nouveau building in central Vienna, special-forces officers armed with submachine guns guard the home of Christo Grozev, an investigative journalist whose Academy Award-winning documentary exposed the Kremlin’s attempt to kill opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less