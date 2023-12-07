A Disney World Survival Kit: 7 Gadgets to Make Your Trip Cheaper and More Comfortable
SummaryThe House of Mouse can strain your nerves and your wallet. Our resident thrifty father shares the tools he’s relied on.
HERE I AM on Main Street in the Magic Kingdom—again. Neither I nor my wife long for this place. During our first family trip to Disney World in 2018, she had to swallow vats of Dramamine to stomach the rides. And I resented getting taken on the proverbial ones—being forced to pay $5 for a stale churro offends me. But when my in-laws decided to go this fall, we felt obliged to take our daughter with the rest of her cousins.