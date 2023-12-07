A Disney World Survival Kit: 7 Gadgets to Make Your Trip Cheaper and More Comfortable

The so-called fridges you’ll find in most hotel rooms, even at the pricey Disney lodgings, can leave a lot to be desired. Not only are they small, but online reviewers say the ones at Disney often don’t get colder than 40 degrees Fahrenheit, the minimum temperature the FDA recommends to keep bacteria at bay. Instead, use the packable IceMule Classic Large 20L soft-sided cooler. I filled it with hotel ice, then stuffed in our groceries—including milk, creamer, yogurt and sandwiches—and it kept cubes frozen for 24 hours with little more than a top up each morning. The large version can hold about 20 cans of Coke with ice, but the IceMule Classic is also available in three smaller sizes. $95, IceMuleCoolers.com

