A fake spy, Russian oil and $1 million funneled to Democrats
Joe Wallace , The Wall Street Journal 16 min read 28 Aug 2024, 07:45 AM IST
Summary
- Former business partner claims Gaurav Srivastava scammed millions by posing as a CIA operative; a photo op with Biden.
Gaurav Srivastava dreamed of being a player in the murky world of clandestine operations.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less