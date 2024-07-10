A farewell to the resort that created the Vegas we know

More than 3,000 Mirage employees, including 137 who have been there since it opened, are losing their jobs. Resort officials say 600 have already found new jobs thanks in part to job fairs held on site. I met a steakhouse bartender with 20 years’ service who is going to become a barber, a front-desk agent who is retiring and a concierge who, at age 60, isn’t sure what’s next. (One front-desk agent lamented that people checking in were more curious about what would happen to the fish in the aquarium than the employees. The fish are relocating to Mandalay Bay.)