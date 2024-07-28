A few blockbuster podcasts are making all the money
Anne Steele , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 28 Jul 2024, 11:54 AM IST
SummaryThe top shows are adding video, merchandise and live tours and signing megadeals with Spotify, Sirius and Amazon.
Alex Cooper is nearing a $100 million deal for her “Call Her Daddy" podcast with Sirius. Trevor Noah is in talks to reup for a second season with Spotify. Joe Rogan inked a deal with the audio giant worth up to $250 million. And it’s looking like football’s Kelce brothers’ show could be next in line, as the No. 4 podcast in the U.S.
