A First Look Inside the Studio of an Art-World Giant

The artist’s reception in New York was slow to build, but his first solo show at Leo Castelli gallery, in 1962, sold out, with three of five pieces snapped up by Andy Warhol, Jasper Johns and Donald Judd. For Judd, who had yet to turn to sculpture himself, it was the start of a lifelong commitment to Chamberlain’s work, culminating in a permanent installation he made for the artist in a former warehouse in Marfa, Texas, now part of the Chinati Foundation. Over the next decade, Chamberlain spent considerable time in the Southwest and in Los Angeles. Experimenting with new techniques—airbrushing and various methods of vacuum-coating plexiglass among them—he also began wrestling with urethane foam after coming across a pile of discarded packing supplies in a parking lot.