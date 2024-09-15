A frailer Dalai Lama greets devotees while succession question remains

The Dalai Lama has previously said that when he is around 90 years old he intends to consult with other senior monks and decide what is to become of the institution, including whether there should be another Dalai Lama. He has raised the possibility that his successor could be chosen by a pre-emptive reincarnation—one found while he is still alive. Another possibility is that of an “emanation," which could potentially be an adult, rather than a child, and also could be found while the Dalai Lama is still alive.