A Hedge Fund Wunderkind Strayed Beyond Value Investing. Here’s What Happened Next.

They have high hurdles to clear. Spruce House for the year through mid-December has gained about 65%, according to people familiar with the matter, fueled by a recent rally in tech and growth stocks. (That includes a gain of about 145% in its publicly traded stocks.) But it is still in the red, cutting into the lucrative fees it can make and raising the risk of employee turnover. Numerous hedge-fund firms over the years have thrown in the towel when caught in a similar bind.