A lot of Chinese viewers wish Netflix had stripped China out of ‘3 Body Problem’

SINGAPORE—Netflix’s newest high-powered sci-fi drama, “3 Body Problem," is one of the biggest cultural events to come out of China in years.

After watching it, many in China say they wish the producers of the show had taken their country out of it entirely.

“3 Body Problem" is the long-awaited adaptation of a critically acclaimed series of science-fiction novels by Chinese writer Liu Cixin. The project was helmed by “Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with “True Blood" writer Alexander Woo. The show has topped the streaming giant’s U.S. rankings since it was released.

For China, which has seen its cultural appeal in the West wane amid the country’s increasing inward turn and geopolitical tensions, the release of the show’s first season on Thursday was a closely watched moment for millions of Chinese sci-fi fans. It is one of the most expensive shows Netflix has ever produced, with a sprawling cast and glittering special effects that brought total costs to roughly $20 million an episode.

Hashtags associated with the show have garnered some 2.3 billion views on Weibo, a Chinese social-media platform similar to X, since its release Thursday. The popular film and music review site Douban and question-and-answer site Zhihu were flooded with tens of thousands of user reviews.

Chinese viewers generally praised the production value and storytelling of the Netflix adaptation. But many also lamented changes Benioff, Weiss and Woo made to the original story, arguing they rendered the country that produced the source material in a one-dimensional, almost entirely negative way.

The story starts with Ye Wenjie, a young physicist. In the opening scene of the Netflix version, she watches as her father, a professor of physics, is beaten to death by Red Guards during Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution. Ye’s experience of that period strips away her hope for humanity and leads her to a fateful decision that exposes Earth to a hostile alien civilization.

While Liu’s novels linger in China and feature mostly Chinese characters, the Netflix version quickly shifts to the U.K. and features an international cast. The effect, some Chinese viewers argued, is to make it a story about Oxford-educated people riding to the rescue after a Chinese woman throws humanity to the interstellar wolves.

“All the male Chinese hero characters have been assigned to actors of other skin colors, while the villain has remained Chinese," noted one popular review on Douban.

Some Chinese critics argued that, given such changes, it would have been better for Netflix to remove China from the show entirely. For example, a few suggested depicting Ye as a Black woman who grows disillusioned with humanity after witnessing her father’s assassination in the McCarthy Era.

“That would be a truly American opening of 3 Body Problem," one Douban user wrote, notching more than a thousand likes.

The reactions of the Chinese critics come from a wariness many in China have of one-dimensional portrayals of their culture, which can, at times, lead to hypersensitivity, said Michael Berry, a professor of Chinese cultural studies at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The show takes its name from the first novel in Liu’s trilogy, which is collectively titled “Remembrance of Earth’s Past."

Netflix and Liu declined to comment.

Weiss told WSJ. Magazine in April that Liu, who had consulted with the showrunners on the Netflix adaptation, had signed off on the changes to the story.

In a 2014 interview with The Wall Street Journal, the year “The Three-Body Problem" was published in English, Liu said he chose to start his story with the Cultural Revolution because it was one of two events, along with the Nazi Holocaust, that could plausibly cause the level of nihilism required by the plot.

“These both made people act against humanity," he said.

The translation of the book marked a rare triumph of Chinese culture internationally in recent years, with former President Barack Obama praising the novel as “wildly imaginative" and Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg selecting it for his yearly book club. In 2015, Liu became the first Asian author to win a Hugo Award, one of science fiction’s most prestigious awards.

While Chinese filmmakers and authors routinely won international awards and critical acclaim in the West in the 1990s and 2000s, the country’s cultural influence there has steadily shriveled. Observers attribute the shift to a combination of tightening political controls under Chinese leader Xi Jinping and a growing domestic market that has developed a more nationalistic taste.

Geopolitical tensions have also led audiences in China and the U.S. to eye each other’s cultural products with increasing suspicion.

The entertainment arm of Chinese tech giant Tencent released a local adaptation of Liu’s novels, without Liu’s involvement, in early 2023. That version buried mention of the Cultural Revolution deeper in the story.

Against that background, many Chinese viewers praised the Netflix show for its unflinching portrayal of the period, which thrust the country into turmoil for a decade starting in 1966 and remains politically sensitive today. “The 1960s plotline itself makes this version deserve five stars," one user wrote in a Douban comment that received thousands of thumbs-up.

Some commenters argued that debate about the Netflix version is moot, as the service is blocked by Chinese censors. Viewers inside China had to watch pirated versions or find other ways around the country’s internet filters.

For UCLA’s Berry, the different versions and the debates around them add to the meaning of Liu’s story. “The good news is Liu’s work is so rich and multilayered that there are opportunities for multiple perspectives and interpretations," he said.

Write to Sha Hua at sha.hua@wsj.com