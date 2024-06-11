A man, his Land Rover and a 20-Year mission to see every corner of his country
Juan Forero , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 11 Jun 2024, 07:54 PM IST
SummaryDiego Rosselli set out to visit each of Colombia’s 1,103 municipalities. He’s endured bone-jarring roads and more breakdowns than you can count—and he wouldn’t change a thing.
ROBERTO PAYÁN, Colombia–-When turning up at some forlorn Colombian town on his bucket list, Diego Rosselli steers his 1966 Land Rover to the Catholic church on the central square and snaps the mandatory picture.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less