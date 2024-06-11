A man, his Land Rover and a 20-Year mission to see every corner of his country

Rosselli, who is collecting material for a new book, posts frequently about his travels on X. He serves up footnotes in history: the town where a four-time president was shot in the face, the birthplace of singer Luis Bernardo Saldarriaga, composer of “I awoke still drinking." His 30,000-plus followers learn other obscure factoids, like the number of Colombian towns whose names begin with the letter D (14, compared with 62 starting with “A").