A museum overflowing with prehistoric treasures races to save itself
Michael M. Phillips , The Wall Street Journal 13 min read 13 Oct 2024, 04:10 PM IST
SummaryThe Nairobi National Museum is home to unusual specimens dating back millions of years, from a famed Homo erectus skeleton to giant crocodile skulls. Scientists worry the collection won’t last much longer.
Louise Leakey is paleo royalty, descendant of some of the world’s most famous fossil-hunters. Now, walking through the backrooms of the Nairobi National Museum, surrounded by million-year-old specimens her family collected, in laboratories her father built, next to an auditorium with her grandfather’s statue outside, Leakey can picture Kenya’s—and her family’s—legacy falling to pieces.
