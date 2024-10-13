A museum overflowing with prehistoric treasures races to save itself

Louise Leakey is paleo royalty, descendant of some of the world’s most famous fossil-hunters. Now, walking through the backrooms of the Nairobi National Museum, surrounded by million-year-old specimens her family collected, in laboratories her father built, next to an auditorium with her grandfather’s statue outside, Leakey can picture Kenya’s—and her family’s—legacy falling to pieces.

The museum’s open shelves and the aisles between them are crammed with tens of thousands—maybe hundreds of thousands—of ancient specimens, stored loose in plastic bags, perched precariously on wooden tables, sinking into decaying, decades-old foam that leaves blue-green stains on fossilized bone. Loosely attached paper labels that identify which bone is whose are vulnerable to a stiff breeze through the lab’s open windows.

There’s a 2-million-year-old horned giraffe skull too large to be hoisted safely off the plastic sheet beneath it. Three-million-year-old tortoise shells litter the floor. An enormous crocodile skull, two million years old, stretches between two shelves, too long to be moved without risk of snapping off teeth or even its slender snout.

“We hold here one of the most important collections in the world," Leakey says. “It’s not in good shape."

Leakey, 52, is the granddaughter of Louis and Mary Leakey, who put East Africa on the paleontological map with the discovery of a 1.75 million-year-old human ancestor in Tanzania. She’s the daughter of Richard and Meave Leakey, whose fossil-hunting team found Turkana Boy, a famed Homo erectus skeleton that’s the jewel of the museum’s collection.

Their work—and now hers—have helped uncover the story of humans and the natural world. The potential of losing all the history in the museum’s collections worries her. “We need to make sure that we are keeping them safe for the future," she says.

The Nairobi National Museum, flagship of Kenya’s museum system, is in trouble, overwhelmed by a bounty of specimens and a lack of money to keep them safe. Darkening the outlook are criminal charges against its former director-general for allegedly masterminding a scheme to steal $4 million from its coffers.

Now an ad hoc coalition of scientists and boosters is frantically trying to save it.

The effort to save the museum has turned international. Marta Mirazon Lahr, a professor of human evolutionary biology at Cambridge University, dug into her own pocket to preserve priceless fossils of early man.

U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman, the former chief executive of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, has roped in the White House and Smithsonian Institution to get a rescue under way.

“This," says Whitman, “could be the most amazing museum of the origin of man anywhere in the world."

In the paleontology lab, Leakey flips gingerly through the brittle pages of a notebook identifying where Meave discovered certain fossils four decades ago.

There’s no fire-suppression system in the lab to keep the documents from going up in flames. Fossils without such context are nearly useless, scientists say. Hanging over Nairobi is the specter of the 2018 fire at Brazil’s national museum, which destroyed most of the 20 million specimens in the 200-year-old collection.

“We run a real risk of losing very valuable information if we don’t do something about this incredibly urgently," she says.

A lake filled with treasures

The museum, founded by colonial naturalists in 1910 as the East Africa and Uganda Natural History Society, contains some 10 million specimens, including the world’s largest collection of dung beetles and shelves stuffed with tilapia, pythons and frogs preserved in jars of alcohol.

The bulk of the museum’s paleontology collection comes from the shores of 160-mile-long Lake Turkana, in a remote area in northern Kenya known for cattle rustling and banditry. The lakeside hills, parched and thorny, are some of the richest fossil-hunting grounds in the world.

Over millions of years, water flowing south from the Ethiopian highlands carried silt and sediment into the lake basin, burying the remains of man’s ancestors—several upright-walking species lived alongside each other—and a variety of prehistoric animals, from four-tusked elephants to enormous Nile perch.

Their bones gradually turned into fossils. Volcanoes—their cold cones still appear as islands in the lake—dumped layers of ash that allow scientists to calculate the ages of fossils found nearby. Tectonic movements routinely force fossils to the surface. New specimens appear on open ground with every rainfall and every gust of wind.

“Lake Turkana is the world’s best field laboratory for the story of human ancestors from the time period six million years ago to the modern day," says Leakey. “There’s nowhere else like it in the world."

Richard Leakey set up camp beside the lake in 1968, and was appointed director of the national museum by the government of Jomo Kenyatta, Kenya’s first president after independence from Britain.

During long, hot days of fossil hunting, Richard and Meave would dip 6-month-old Louise in a basin of water to keep cool. As she grew up, she’d play along the shore, searching for crocodile teeth and turtle eggs. She was bored by her parents’ endless talk of fossils and early man.

Louise got into the family business inadvertently. In 1993, the engine on her father’s plane quit midflight and he crashed just outside of Nairobi, losing both legs below the knee. He and Meave went to the U.K. for his treatment, leaving Louise, then in her early 20s, in charge of their field camp. One thing led to another, which led to a doctorate.

Louise herself learned to fly at age 18. She and her then-boyfriend, Belgian prince and anthropologist Emmanuel de Merode, flew a plane he built himself from France to Kenya for their 2003 wedding.

Now de Merode and Leakey lead parallel lives of adventure. He is director of Virunga National Park, a 3,000-square-mile United Nations World Heritage site in volatile eastern Congo, protecting mountain gorillas from poachers and leading rangers in their fight against militia groups who invade the park. He barely survived after being shot in an ambush in 2014.

Leakey was instrumental in founding the Turkana Basin Institute, a research organization situated along the lakeshore, and runs fossil-prospecting teams six to nine months a year.

“We never leave a hominin behind," says Leakey.

There are typically 10 research teams prospecting around Lake Turkana each year. Leakey hires members of the Dasanech and Gabba ethnic groups for her teams. Traditionally, they raid each other’s fat-tailed sheep flocks but Leakey brooks no rivalry during fossil-hunting season.

Every tooth, every femur, every finger, every tool, every bowl—everything—they find belongs to the national museum. The museum receives some 5,000 new specimens a year.

A new director

In June, Leakey escorted the museum’s new director, Mary Gikungu, around the fossil-hunting grounds. There’s skirmishing among scientists for very limited museum resources, and Leakey hoped to interest Gikungu, an entomologist, in preserving the paleontology collection.

They walked the hills together, eyes to the ground, and Gikungu quickly succumbed to the allure of prehistoric treasure-hunting.

Leakey picked up a 1.5 million-year-old crocodile vertebrae. “As you can see, there’s so much fossil out here," she told Gikungu. “And every year we have teams of people looking and finding more fossils. So where are we going to put it all?"

Leakey put the crocodile fossil back on the ground.

“My God, this place is so rich," Gikungu marveled.

Gikungu grew up far from Kenya’s desert north, among coffee and tea fields in a village south of lush Mount Kenya.

Her grandfather didn’t believe in educating girls, so Gikungu’s mother grew up with no schooling and a determination that her own daughter wouldn’t suffer the same fate. Young Mary dissected chameleons to see what made them change color. She surreptitiously followed around a veterinary professor who lived in the village, eager to learn his secrets but too shy to speak to him.

She won a place at the University of Nairobi, then went on to earn a Ph.D. in Germany, where she studied bee pollination. Gikungu worked her way up the ladder at the National Museums of Kenya and was named director-general last year—stepping into a hornet’s nest of alleged corruption and mismanagement.

Ghost workers

Louise Leakey had long been skeptical of Gikungu’s predecessor, archaeologist Mzalendo Kibunjia, thinking him unqualified to lead the museum back to health. She resigned as chair of the museum board of directors when the government named Kibunjia director-general in 2015.

Rumors circulated about alleged misuse of public funds at the museum. Eventually, a museum employee tipped off anticorruption authorities to the alleged plot.

Kenyan investigators say Kibunjia and his accomplices recruited more than 100 ghost workers and put them on the payroll. The ghost workers were real people who did no work, received museum salaries, kept a small share for themselves and turned the rest over to Kibunjia and a handful of confederates, according to Eric Ngumbi, spokesman for Kenya’s Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the independent government agency that filed the criminal charges.

All told, the conspirators allegedly stole 490 million Kenya shillings from the museum, or some $4 million, Ngumbi said.

Kibunjia and the other suspects have pleaded not guilty to the charges, filed in April. Kibunjia’s attorney, Muema Masangya, says his client wasn’t involved in the ghost-worker scam and alerted the museum lawyer as soon as he realized subordinates were dipping into the till. The prosecution, Masangya says, is politically motivated.

Kibunjia’s trial got under way this month. If found guilty, the 58-year-old could face up to 10 years in prison and fines totaling more than $7.5 million.

Gikungu says one of her first steps as museum director has been to prevent insider theft by making it easier to track money passing through the payroll system.

The boy in the vault

The hominin vault shows what the Nairobi museum could be. The genuine fossils of apes and human ancestors are locked in the climate-controlled vault, built by Richard Leakey, to keep them safe. The museum’s public galleries display only replicas.

On the shelves are bits of monkey skull in Mary Leakey’s wooden cigar box. She liked to smoke Dutch coronas and drink whiskey after a long day of prospecting for fossils. Louise still carries a cigar box in her field bag, just in case. Meave Leakey, now 82, secures her small finds in Perles d’Océan chocolate tins.

Inside the vault also rests Turkana Boy, the 1.5-million-year-old Homo erectus that Kamoya Kimeu, a legendary Kenyan fossil-hunter working for the Leakeys, found near Lake Turkana in 1984. The boy likely died in a swamp, the sediment covering him before predators could eat his flesh and scatter his remains.

When he was discovered, Louise, who had been excavating a crocodile skeleton with her sister on the other side of the lake, rushed to the dig site to see what everyone recognized was a historic find. She was 12 at the time and remembers researchers looking into her mouth and comparing her teeth to Turkana Boy’s. “See—he is about the same age as you are, Louise," she recalls one saying.

Until recently, Turkana Boy and the other fossils in the vault were stored on decaying green foam.

The Japanese government donated modern metal rolling cabinets, which allow for the safe storage of double or triple the number of specimens as old-style shelving. Marta Lahr, the Cambridge University professor, paid for stable, high-quality foam and Tyvek wrap.

Overseeing the vault is Mukhuyu, 59, who started out as a janitor at the museum. It took him a while to get accustomed to paleontology. Touching human remains was taboo in his community in western Kenya. On private tours of the vault, some Kenyan Christian leaders accuse Mukhuyu of deceiving the world with anti-biblical talk of human history.

During the Covid pandemic, he worked alone in the vault, nine hours a day, cutting foam to fit each of 4,000 individual fossils of monkeys, apes and early man, nestling them in Tyvek and securing them in wooden boxes.

“So this one is safe for future generations," Mukhuyu says.

The problem, officials acknowledge, is their inability to protect the rest of the museum’s huge collection.

The ambassador

In addition to her time leading Hewlett Packard, Meg Whitman was chief executive of eBay and ran, unsuccessfully, to be governor of California. Since becoming ambassador in 2022, she has promoted business ties between the two countries.

During a February visit to Lake Turkana, Leakey and other scientists described to Whitman the dire condition of the Nairobi collection. Whitman was already a fan—she and her husband routinely stopped in when friends visited from overseas.

“Tell me what it will take," she said, standing on the dirt lakeside airstrip. “$5 million? $20 million? $50 million?"

There was no answer, Whitman realized, because the museum had no plan.

In March, Gikungu, Leakey and other scientists walked Whitman through the backroom of the paleontology collection.

Twenty years ago, the Leakeys and other scientists debated whether to put replicas or actual hominin fossils, including Turkana Boy, on display where visitors could see them. The European Union financed a renovation of the public galleries, fitting exhibit cases capable of withstanding earthquakes, bomb blasts and plane crashes.

Richard, who died in 2022, and Meave Leakey pushed back, worried the fossils might be damaged while being moved.

Louise recalls well the disappearance of the 6-million-year-old fossilized bones of Orrorin Tugenensis, a possible common ancestor of man and chimp. The missing link went missing from a small Kenyan museum 15 years ago, and national museum officials have no idea where it is.

In the end, the Leakeys prevailed. The fossils were returned to the vault, where Whitman was surprised to learn that the Turkana Boy she’d been showing her visitors was a replica.

Standing in the vault, an arm’s length from millions of years of human history, she recalls thinking: “This is extraordinary—hardly anyone knows the breadth and depth."

Whitman suggested the first step to saving the museum would be to assess its needs: How much modern rolling shelving is required? Can the existing buildings withstand the weight of shelves and fossils? How can staff quickly turn pieces of paper loosely affixed to fossils and plastic bags into a durable digital catalog? How can the museum bring in more revenue?

The museum team was enthused about undertaking such an assessment, but didn’t have the capacity to do so itself, Whitman says.

Looking for a lifeline

U.S. ambassadors around the world have funds at their disposal to support local cultural institutions, an effort to secure both diplomatic good will and global treasures. But corruption concerns cast a long shadow over the Nairobi museum, and Whitman was wary.

“We know we have an image to rebuild," says Kenyan paleontologist Fredrick Kyalo Manthi, a senior museum official and member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences.

In May, President Biden hosted Kenyan President William Ruto in Washington, recognition of Kenya’s position as an economic and political powerhouse in eastern Africa, as well as its role helping the U.S. fight al-Shabaab, al Qaeda’s virulent franchise in neighboring Somalia.

Gikungu, the Kenyan museum director, visited Washington as well, meeting with top Smithsonian scientists to see what could be if only her museum had Smithsonian money. Smithsonian officials showed her a replica of Turkana Boy on display in the National Museum of Natural History. They discussed how the Smithsonian manages its huge collection, and how the national museums and zoo, which do not charge visitors for admittance, generate income from food services, theaters, gift shops and parking.

Kenya’s government, facing huge deficits and street protests over taxes being proposed to fix them, has little cash to spare. The government funds only staff salaries at the museum. Donations and grants finance research and some construction projects. The museum’s operating revenue comes from ticket sales, and it’s not nearly enough. Curators buy their own pens.

Lahr, the Cambridge University professor, secured a U.K. government grant to hire a Kenyan engineering firm to figure out if the lab building can support the weight of more fossils and the modern shelves needed to hold them.

The White House announced a list of programs and spending for Kenya, including $150,000 to dispatch Smithsonian experts to Nairobi to catalog the museum’s needs and help plan an eventual rescue operation. By paying the Smithsonian to review the museum’s needs, the State Department avoided giving the money to the museum itself.

The Smithsonian expects to send a scouting mission to Nairobi this fall and hopes to complete the assessment by August 2025.

Then comes the hard part: Finding the uncounted millions required to save the collection before it’s too late.