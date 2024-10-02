A mysterious mansion, a family feud and a locked-away Klimt masterpiece
Daniel Michaels , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 02 Oct 2024, 09:33 PM IST
SummaryPalais Stoclet in Brussels is a century-old ‘total work of art’ that closed its gates to visitors years ago. A new law aims to allow access, and a digital re-creation reveals the sumptuous interior.
BRUSSELS—As university professor David Lo Buglio toiled in his office, poring over building archives, menacing demands to stop work kept arriving. The architect’s transgression: creating a digital model of a local mansion.
