A mysterious mansion, a family feud and a locked-away Klimt masterpiece

Particularly galling to authorities is that the family bars access despite receiving more than €1 million in public money to maintain the delicate monument since its Unesco designation in 2009. Funding has helped restore stones and metalwork on a balcony, kitchen lighting and a bathroom door, among other elements. Officials say the house is in good condition overall. Its white-marble facade, however, needs a cleaning after decades of rain dripping over copper in the building’s ornate metal trim tinted much of it green.