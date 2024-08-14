A rare win for Asia’s LGBTQ community started with a health insurance mix-up
Dasl Yoon , Timothy W. Martin , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 14 Aug 2024, 05:13 PM IST
SummarySouth Korea revoked a gay couple’s spousal coverage after admitting it had assumed one was a woman. An ensuing legal fight produced a landmark victory for the nation’s LGBTQ community.
SEOUL—For most of 2020, Kim Yong-min and So Sung-uk enjoyed joint family coverage with the nation’s public health insurer. Then an abrupt call severed their government benefits. A mistake had been made, an insurance representative explained to Kim.
