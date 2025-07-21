A real-estate tycoon’s loan went bad. Then they came for his Ferraris and fine wine
Peter Grant , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
Fortress Investment Group is trying to seize homes, cars, yachts and other belongings of Charles Cohen following his business’s default on a $535 million loan with a $187.2 million personal guarantee.
In France’s Provence region late last year, a group of men entered Château de Chausse, the 138-acre home and vineyard of Charles Cohen. While the New York real-estate tycoon was away, the men scoured the palatial house, taking high-priced artworks, furniture and Cohen’s collection of fine wines.
