A safe, profitable bet on the green transition

The EIA forecasts U.S. natural-gas production and liquefied natural-gas exports will likely grow through 2050. But the pipelines’ scarcity value seems likely to persist given the permitting and political roadblocks to getting them built. Moreover, like oil and gas producers, midstream companies themselves switched from capital spending mode to capital returns mode over the past few years, according to Spiro Dounis, equity analyst at Citi Research. Over the past three years, a basket of midstream companies in the S&P 500 on average returned about 5.3% of their market value in annual dividends compared with 3.1% for a group of utilities in the S&P 500.