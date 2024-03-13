A Searing Debate: Why Don’t More Women Grill?

Guys, they’re coming for your tongs.
Backyard grilling, long the domain of serious men, is now in the sights of Gaby Dalkin. The popular Instagram chef with nearly one million followers thinks anybody can do it.
By anybody, she means women.
“Many women who have watched me grill have asked if I’m worried about lighting my eyebrows on fire," says Dalkin, whose coming cookbook is called “What’s Gaby Cooking: Grilling All the Things." “They are intimidated by the grill. They need to learn how to turn it on."
The grill might be the last cooking outpost where men are firmly in control. Meathead Goldwyn, whose Pitmaster Club for grilling and barbecue enthusiasts has more than 15,000 paying members worldwide, says men represent about 85% of membership.
More than 90% of U.S. homeowners own a grill or an outdoor cooking device that needs to be fired up, according to the National Barbecue & Grilling Association. The association has more than 28,000 social-media followers, 82% of whom are men. “It’s definitely a male-dominated pastime," adds David Parrish, chief executive of SnS Grills, a maker of charcoal grills and accessories.
‘Not rocket science’
Dalkin’s recipes range from charred corn pasta salad to lamb burgers to beer brats. She explains the differences between charcoal and gas grills, and details gear, including digital thermometers, oven mitts and pizza stones. For those who prefer to grill with a cocktail in hand, suggestions include grilled lime mojitos and strawberry daiquiris.
“I’m not going to buy a whole hog and do snout-to-tail grilling," says Dalkin, 37. “I’ll get some pork chops, brine them, throw them on the grill and in 20 minutes I’m done." She says her audience, which she estimates is 75% women, can do the same.
Abrams, Dalkin’s publisher is printing 100,000 copies of “Grilling All the Things," a large commitment by today’s standards. Men, says Holly Dolce, the book’s editor, have created a mystique around grilling so women leave it up to them.
“It’s not rocket science to make steaks or grilled chicken," says Dolce. “We’ve bought into the myth that this is hard."
Book tracker Circana BookScan said 8,300 new cookbooks were published in 2023, of which 120 focused on grilling. Only 10 of those sold more than 1,000 print copies—and none was written by women.
Martha Stewart sees plenty of room for women to grill, in part because many men aren’t that great at it.
“I watch men grill all the time, and they press that poor hamburger into the grill, taking away all the juice," says Stewart, whose grilling cookbook published in 2019.
“You’re ruining the meat," she adds. “You just can’t do that." Stewart’s 100th book, “Martha’s 100 Favorite Recipes," publishes later this year.
Dalkin’s cover photograph on “Grilling All the Things" is the opening shot in the next round of this culture war. In it, she wears a white short-sleeve blouse and jean shorts. She’s smiling, lifting the top of a 22-inch Weber kettle charcoal grill where she has made fresh corn and chicken kebabs. The words “What’s Gaby Cooking" are in bright red and match her fingernail polish.
Compare that to the cover of YouTube chef Gustavo Tosta’s cookbook “Guga: Breaking the Barbecue Rules," published in 2023. Tosta, bald and beaming, holds a slab of brisket, flanked on both sides by towering orange flames.
“His audience is largely male and it fits his dynamic," says Brook Farling, an editor at the DK imprint who oversaw the cover-photo session.
Other women have written about grilling, including Elizabeth Karmel, whose titles include 2005’s “Taming the Flame."
“There’s always a group of women who don’t want to touch the grill because they feel they already do the majority of household chores," says Karmel, who started the website Girls at the Grill in 2002. “But the majority of the women I’ve come across in my career have embraced grilling once they start."
Backyard grilling as the centerpiece of outdoor entertaining caught fire in the 1950s when apartment dwellers moved to the suburbs, says Megan J. Elias, director of the food studies programs at Boston University.
‘If she can do it…’
“Men were in charge of the flames, the raw stuff, and the sharp knives," she says. “You didn’t see a lot of images of women grilling because a big piece of bleeding meat wasn’t seen as feminine."
One of America’s best-known grilling authorities, Steven Raichlen, says he isn’t worried about women taking his spot at the grill. “In 2024, to claim anything is a guy thing makes you look like a Luddite," he says. “The more people who grill, the more books I’ll sell."
That men often look serious when grilling makes sense because preparing food while dealing with flare-ups and hot spots is serious work, he says. “Do surgeons look serious when cutting people open?" he asked. “I would guess they do."
Dalkin’s first cookbook, about avocados, published in 2013 and she has published others since.
One Manhattanite plans to buy Dalkin’s grilling book even though she doesn’t own a grill. “If she can do it, I can do it," says Alexandra Kekeris, who works in film and TV production during the day and waitresses at night.
Linda Rose, a banker who lives in Concord, Calif., says, “The grill makes me nervous because I’m always afraid I’m going to do something wrong. But the way she presents things, it makes me feel I can do that."
Dalkin hosts a weekly live cooking event on Instagram, where she projects a relaxed vibe even as her 3-year-old daughter makes her presence known. Dalkin lives in Studio City, Calif., with a built-in Wolf gas grill in the backyard.
“I want women to get dinner on the table using a grill in 20 minutes," she says. “Your kitchen stays clean and when you’re hosting everybody is so impressed because you’re the grillmaster."
Write to Jeffrey A. Trachtenberg at Jeffrey.Trachtenberg@wsj.com