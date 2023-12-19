A Secluded Runway, a Turkish Spymaster and No Guns: the New World of Hostage Exchanges
Joe Parkinson , The Wall Street Journal 15 min read 19 Dec 2023, 11:43 AM IST
SummaryWashington turns to Middle East intermediaries to bring prisoners home; a former U.S. Marine for a Russian drug smuggler.
ANKARA ESENBOGA AIRPORT, Turkey—Two jets—one American, the other Russian—were approaching the same runway, each carrying a single prisoner, both monitored by a Turkish intelligence officer in the control tower.
