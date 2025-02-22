A Silicon Valley intellectual society kicked them out. Now they’re tied to a killing spree.
Zusha Elinson , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 22 Feb 2025, 06:14 PM IST
SummaryThe “Zizians” are known for their ties to the tech world and militant veganism—and now a nationwide rampage.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
BERKELEY, Calif.—In the Bay Area, a place teeming with brainy computer scientists, an intellectual movement called “the rationalists" debates existential issues, such as preventing artificial intelligence from destroying humanity.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less