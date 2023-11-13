A Town That Has Been a Refuge for Jews and Muslims Now Sees Divisions

SKOKIE, Ill.—Descendants of Holocaust survivors and a growing Muslim population live side by side in this diverse Chicago suburb that prides itself on safety and civility. That tolerance is being put to the test as war rages in the Middle East.

Skokie has long been known as a welcoming village on Chicago’s northern border, with one- and two-story homes on modest lots and good schools. A major attraction there is the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center. In addition to its substantial Jewish and Muslim communities, Skokie’s population of 65,500 speaks more than 75 languages.

“We are very diverse and we get along well together, but there’s no question that the war has created tension within the community," said George Van Dusen, who has been mayor since 1999.

Over the last several weeks, a bomb threat caused the evacuation of a synagogue, students staged a sit-in in support of Palestinians at a local high school and someone pulled up yard signs expressing homeowners’ support for Israel.

In one chaotic scene last month, two men were arrested at a pro-Palestinian rally outside a gathering of supporters of Israel at a local banquet hall. One was charged after allegedly using pepper spray on pro-Palestinian demonstrators while the other, who fired a gunshot into the air, wasn’t charged; prosecutors described the latter incident as self-defense, local officials said.

“We’re managing as best as we possibly can," said Van Dusen.

Skokie’s struggles are a microcosm of tensions across the country. The Federal Bureau of Investigation as well as Muslim and Jewish groups have reported an increase in antisemitic and anti-Muslim threats and incidents in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and Israel’s heavy military response in Gaza.

About 45 miles away in Plainfield Township, Ill., a 71-year-old man was charged last month in the stabbing death of a 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy. Local authorities called the attack, in which the boy’s mother was severely injured, a hate crime.

Skokie’s reputation as a haven for Holocaust survivors has at times made it a magnet for outsiders trying to make a point. In the late 1970s, a group of neo-Nazis was involved in a court battle to stage a protest in Skokie. Though they won in court, they never held the march.

In 2000, when a small group of Ku Klux Klan members staged a rally, a large contingent of counter protesters pelted them with snowballs, according to media accounts at the time.

In the 1990s, growing numbers of Muslims began arriving, but the transition was largely peaceful, Van Dusen said. When the Illinois Holocaust Museum moved out of a storefront space on a main street in town, a group of Muslims bought the property and turned it into a mosque, he said. Similarly, a former Jewish day school is now the home of an Islamic school.

Some Muslim residents of the village said they have largely felt welcomed in Skokie, except in the period after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks when anti-Muslim views raged across the country. Now, some of that uneasiness has returned.

“There’s a lot of feelings that are now coming to light and that manifests itself in people losing their cool or doing things you wouldn’t normally expect them to do," said Shehzad Majid, who had stopped by a local mosque for the 1:30 p.m. prayer service on a recent day.

The 45-year-old accountant of Pakistani descent said his son was involved in the sit-in at the local high school.

“There was a lot of heat at the school, but things seem to have calmed down since then," he said. “I think administrators were doing their best to keep it in tow, but I’m not sure that worked out."

Arif Makda, attending the same prayer service, said he hasn’t personally seen any difference in how he is treated since the war began, but the 72-year-old retired wholesaler of Indian descent said his grandchildren have noticed a change at school.

“The children do say that they are feeling uncomfortable, but thank God nothing has happened," he said.

Joel Hellman, a 73-year-old retired attorney, said he was among residents who had signs that expressed their support for Israel pulled out of their yards in the middle of the night earlier this month. Police said they are investigating the thefts as a hate crime. Hellman said he didn’t feel threatened by the vandalism and he quickly put up a new sign.

“It seems like an unfortunate time where some people seem to believe the more noise you can make, the more persuasive your argument should be, but that’s not the case," he said.

Rabbi Ari Hart said many people in his Skokie Valley Agudath Jacob Synagogue congregation are feeling threatened by the rising tensions. Sitting in the basement office of the synagogue, which started to be regularly protected by a Skokie Police squad car after the Israel-Hamas war began, he said he and other religious leaders have been trying to lower the temperature.

He and another rabbi from the synagogue attended the funeral for Wadea Al-Fayoume, the 6-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed last month, after reaching out to Muslim leaders to make sure it wouldn’t be an intrusion.

“It was so sad," Rabbi Hart said, but he thought it was important to show that he, as an orthodox Jew who supports Israel, also mourns an innocent boy. He said the atmosphere was tense at times but that many of the mourners thanked him for coming.

Rabbi Hart said he is also working with other faith leaders on ways to show cooperation and bolster communication.

“We have a lot of disagreements about what happens overseas, and that’s real," he said.

“At the end of the day, we all want the same thing, we all want a safe community where our kids can flourish and we can freely practice our religion. That’s the dream of Skokie."

View Full Image A Town That Has Been a Refuge for Jews and Muslims Now Sees Divisions

