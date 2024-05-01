Bacteria can cut CO2 emissions, create sustainable aviation fuel & sneakers
Yusuf Khan , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 01 May 2024, 04:10 PM IST
SummaryLanzaTech’s technology can cut steel plants’ CO2 output by a third while also creating ethanol for environmentally friendly plastics and fuel.
Airlines are seeking sustainable sources of fuel. Steel producers are looking to reduce their operating emissions. And sports-apparel makers are aiming to cut the volume of plastic in clothing. One discovery could help them all: A yeast-like bacteria in rabbit droppings.
