Sentiment around clean tech is also struggling in the wake of high interest rates, given the industry requires large amounts of capital, with profits unlikely to flow for several years. Last fall, NextEra Energy, considered a bellwether for clean tech stocks, cut its annual growth expectations, leading its stock to slip by more than 25%. This led to a drop in share price for several other companies as investors backed away from the sector. LanzaTech’s stock halved during the selloff and has yet to recover to the $8 a share it was trading at before then.