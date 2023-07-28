Adidas to Release Second Batch of Unsold Yeezy Shoes
- Sportswear company is disentangling itself from Kanye West
Adidas is releasing a second batch of Yeezy-branded sneakers next month as it sheds its inventory and association with the rapper Kanye West.
Adidas is releasing a second batch of Yeezy-branded sneakers next month as it sheds its inventory and association with the rapper Kanye West.
The German sportswear giant said Friday the unsold sneakers would be put on sale throughout August. Adidas’s first Yeezy drop in May was hotly anticipated by sneaker fans and helped the company’s revenue and bottom line in the second quarter.
The German sportswear giant said Friday the unsold sneakers would be put on sale throughout August. Adidas’s first Yeezy drop in May was hotly anticipated by sneaker fans and helped the company’s revenue and bottom line in the second quarter.
The company ended its lucrative partnership with West last year over antisemitic comments he made, leaving it with more than $1 billion in unsold sneakers. West, who goes by Ye, designed the shoes in collaboration with Adidas for the company’s popular Yeezy collection.
Adidas considered burning the unsold shoes or giving them away, but decided to sell the stock in batches and donate some of the proceeds to charity. West is set to receive royalties under the terms of his contact.
Adidas and other companies have disentangled themselves from West, whose business empire and fashion pursuits were upended after a string of controversies. Gap, the film-and-television studio MRC and the French fashion house Balenciaga also distanced themselves.
A representative for West didn’t immediately return a request for comment.
Some Yeezy sneakers have become collectors’ items, listing for more than $1,000 on the resale market.
The newest Yeezy drop starts Wednesday of next week, Adidas said. The release will include some of the most popular designs from the collection, including the Boost 350 V2 and the Slide. The shoes will be sold online by Adidas and some of its wholesale partners.
Write to Alyssa Lukpat at alyssa.lukpat@wsj.com