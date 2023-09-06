Africa’s Vast Solar and Mineral Resources at Risk of Being Left Untapped, IEA Warns
SummaryHigh costs have put off most investors from buying into the continent’s plentiful clean-energy reserves.
Energy investment in Africa needs to more than double by the end of the decade if the continent is to meet its energy and climate goals. However, high costs are putting off much-needed investment in the region’s plentiful clean-energy resources and huge reserves of critical minerals, the International Energy Agency said.