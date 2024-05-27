After the OceanGate implosion, the ultra wealthy still can’t resist the deep sea
Kevin Koenig , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 27 May 2024, 12:04 PM IST
SummaryMakers of luxury submarines braced for collapse after an expedition to the Titanic wreckage ended in disaster. But some deep-pocketed clients are still calling.
THE OCEAN FLOOR off the coast of Sebastian, Florida, is littered with untold fortunes. For three centuries now, the sea has turned the gold and silver coins of the doomed Spanish treasure fleet over and over among strands of flowing seaweed and beneath the claws of scuttling crabs.
