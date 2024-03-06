Airlines Are Coming for Your Carry-Ons

Fanny packs. Cross-body bags. Shopping bags. Pillows and blankets.
The Southwest Airlines gate agent rattled off so many items that counted toward the two carry-on bag limit on my flight to Baltimore, I thought it might be a playful jab at Spirit and Frontier and their rigid carry-on policing to collect more fees.
But this was no joke. Southwest quietly began cracking down on carry-on bags on Feb. 22, ahead of the spring and summer travel rush, advising gate agents of the changes in a memo. This crackdown isn’t about bag size. It is about how many bags you have.
Southwest isn’t alone in putting passengers’ personal items in its crosshairs as a way to save precious bin space and speed up boarding. Delta and United agents have also recently asked me to stuff my small Lululemon bag in my backpack. One American Airlines frequent flier told me he watched gate agents in Sacramento, Calif., and Dallas list a litany of items that count as a personal item on weekend flights to Nashville, Tenn., last month.
Carting all your stuff to the gate can save you time and often saves money, especially with some airlines’ new, higher checked-baggage fees. Delta joined the club on Tuesday, announcing prices of $35 for your first bag and $45 for your second.
But testing airlines’ carry-on limits is now more likely to backfire, and lose you precious time as airlines make you consolidate items or check a bag at the gate.
Southwest’s surprise
Few things sum up the industry’s carry-on challenges like Southwest’s latest move. The nation’s largest domestic carrier by passengers should have the fewest issues given its generous two-free-checked-bag policy. (Unlike checked bags, the government doesn’t track carry-on bag volume and airlines don’t disclose it.)
Southwest declined to discuss its carry-on changes beyond a statement saying the change “provides for a consistent customer experience and helps to align with other airlines’ policies." A memo to employees about the changes singles out cross-body purses of any size and pillows and blankets, but employees are free to ad lib, spokesman Chris Perry says. Representatives for Delta, United and American pointed to their carry-on policies when asked for comment.
Tymali Gore, a traveling hospice nurse, couldn’t believe it when she heard a gate agent announce new rules about pillows, blankets and a host of other items counting as a personal item late last month.
“It was the first time I’d ever heard anything like that," she says.
She wasn’t worried about her carry-ons because she brings only two, stuffing a small purse and jacket into her backpack. But she says she was surprised Southwest hadn’t notified passengers about the change in advance. Southwest calls the carry-on changes a clarification of its existing two-bag policy and says it doesn’t broadcast such moves outside the airport.
“People were scrambling, trying to poke [an extra personal item] into whatever bag they had with them," she said of fellow passengers on her flight from Houston.
Bigger airline bins were supposed to solve the carry-on conundrum, but they aren’t arriving fast enough.
United Airlines says it has the bigger bins on more than 200 of its mainline fleet of 664 domestic mainline jets. It had hoped to have them on them all by 2025, but now says it will be 2026 due to supply issues. Southwest’s new planes feature the bigger bins, but they only started arriving a year ago and appear in just 78 out of more than 800 planes. The airline recently announced plans to retrofit older planes with the bigger bins, but that won’t begin until 2025 and will take several years.
Sticklers at the gate
At Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Monday morning, a Pittsburgh-bound Southwest passenger was confused when the gate agent told her she could have only two bags. She pointed to her shoulder bag and small suitcase. The agent pointed to her black Under Armour fanny pack and asked her to put it in the tote. The same thing happened to two other passengers, all in the first boarding group.
The gate agent went so far as to warn passengers to keep the extra item in the bag until they were on the plane or risk having the bigger bag gate-checked.
Airlines usually list which items do or don’t count toward the two-bag limit on their websites. Southwest’s website says personal items also include briefcases, cameras, food containers or laptops. Exclusions include neck pillows and food in disposable packaging that will be eaten on the flight.
United and Delta list purses, backpacks and laptop bags as examples of personal items, but also note several items that don’t count toward the limit, including things to read, food and other items bought at the airport, umbrellas and cameras.
American, which says 81% of its mainline jets have bigger bins, doesn’t list any personal-item freebies beyond standard ones including car seats, strollers, diaper bags and medical devices.
Scott Reynolds is an American Airlines frequent flier in Northern California. He says he sensed a new script on carry-on bags on two flights to Nashville over Presidents Day weekend, with lengthy lists of items that counted as a personal item. (The airline says its script hasn’t changed.) What bothered him even more was gate agents sizing up, literally, passengers’ bags as they boarded.
“They’re putting every single bag into the sizer," he says, including his Travelpro bag.
Reynolds, who owns a marketing agency, says the only other time he’s had that happen was on discounter Ryanair and Spirit, both years ago. American says it uses sizers when bags appear too large.
“I know the rules. I’ll adhere," he says. “But it soured the gate experience."
