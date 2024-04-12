All my friends are retired. Why am I still working?

Still, who am I kidding? My favorite thing is working. As to my retired friends: Not only do I enjoy their availability, but I learn a lot from their example. Liberated from their toils, these old pals are the unwitting canaries in the coal mine of aging, providing vital information to the rest of us about life after work. Some of them are plainly thriving; I have never seen them more cheerful and relaxed. They sleep better, exercise more and see more of the people they care about. Some serve on boards, give talks or even write books.